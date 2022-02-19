Aston Villa 0-1 Watford: Roy Hodgson reaction

Watford boss Roy Hodgson speaking to BBC MOTD: "It was a very good result for us, it was a very good win.

"We worked hard, and with a 1-0 lead to defend it’s so important for the future that you do defend it. [It's important] The feeling of getting that victory rather than the dagger-in-the-heart of conceding a late goal.

"I must be perfectly honest, I don’t think [Ismaili Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis] were at their scintillating best. But it was nice to see them combine for the goal.

"It’s nice to know we do have that in us. There were a few goal chances today.

"There’s such a long way to go. The danger is now that we think we’ve cracked it just because we’ve come to Villa and won.

"It isn’t [finished], the next two games will be vitally important as well.

"We’re going to need strong performances. People prepared to track back more than they’re used to doing. Put in a tackle they’re not used to doing.

"That’s what we’ve got to do. We’ll need to do it because we need the points. We’re quite divorced from the teams above us."