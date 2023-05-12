Manager Ange Postecoglou says Celtic are putting their title celebrations "on ice" as they prepare for a trip to Ibrox in the final Old Firm derby of the season.

Postecoglou's side wrapped up a second successive Scottish Premiership crown last Sunday at Tynecastle and were greeted by thousands of fans when they returned to Celtic Park.

"The reception we got was outstanding," Postecoglou said. "The supporters created a really great atmosphere and the players, myself and the staff certainly appreciated them coming down and sharing the success we have had.

"It would have been nice to have a home game to back it up with, but we are going to put that stuff on ice until we are in front of 60,000 next week."

As well as a second straight Premiership title, the Celtic boss could also be on course for successive PFA manager of the year awards after being named on the four-man shortlist this week.

"It's recognition for all the staff, everyone involved, and all the players," Postecoglou added. "It's reflective of the year we have had."