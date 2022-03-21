Your thoughts on City's treble chances

Sunday's win over Southampton means Manchester City's hopes of winning the treble are still alive.

As well as sitting a point clear at the top of the Premier League, City are into the FA Cup semi-finals and the last eight of the Champions League.

City face a crucial period in April when they will play Atletico Madrid and Liverpool twice inside 11 days. Are you confident after these games that City will still be fighting on all fronts? Should Pep Guardiola prioritise one competition, or go all-out for the treble?

