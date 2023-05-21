Key stats: Man City hit another Etihad century

Manchester City have scored 100 goals at Etihad Stadium this season, equalling the record (set by themselves in 2018-19) for most home goals scored in all competitions in a single season by an English top-flight club.

City have won each of their last six games against Chelsea in all competitions without conceding a single goal. Pep Guardiola's side have become just the second team to beat Chelsea four times in a single season, after Manchester United in 2010-11.

There are 15 instances of a side winning 12 consecutive games in English top-flight history, with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side accounting for five of those runs.