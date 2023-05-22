'Hibs were never up for it'

We asked you for your thoughts after Hibernian's defeat to Rangers on Sunday.

Here's what you had to say:

Rob: Hibs started brightly and had a number of chances to punish Rangers, mostly on the break using Youan's pace. The first Rangers goal is ridiculous. They must surely have prepped for Tavernier’s dead-balls. Once the second goes in Hibs are done. The three subs made by Johnson killed any cohesion and it didn’t work. McKirdy & Henderson need to go.

Fergis: We were never up for this game, let Rangers dictate play and control the game. Lack of energy and drive throughout the team, struggling to give pass marks to any player. Fourth place now very unrealistic, bit concerned how many soft goals Marshall loses.

Fergus: I think Kevin Nisbet was unlucky not to score one today. Rangers were too good for us and Tavernier's free kick was a banger. David Marshall had no chance.

Dougie: Players coming out and saying" we must give our all", then giving very little has been our downfall all season. The weakest Rangers team I have seen in years and it was like a training match for them.