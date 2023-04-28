'It's in Chelsea's interest to make it work with Lukaku'

Italian football expert James Horncastle doesn't expect Chelsea to receive offers for Romelu Lukaku that would prevent the club from making a loss.

The Belgian re-signed for Chelsea in 2021 for £97.5m, but he returned to Inter Milan on loan after clashing with Thomas Tuchel.

When asked if Mauricio Pochettino's likely arrival at Stamford Bridge would affect Lukaku's future at the club, Horncastle told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast: "They paid more than £100m for that striker, so it’s in their interests to make it work.

"If you amortize his transfer, he’s still worth about £60m on their books so you need to bring that in in order not to make a loss on the player. That is a lot of money, it’s too much for Inter Milan where he is currently playing and would like to stay.

"At least there is a new manager at Chelsea compared with when he left. We all know he clashed with Thomas Tuchel. I think that would be one of the first things on the in-tray of a new Chelsea manager is 'how do make this work with Romelu?'

"It was good to see Lukaku among the goals at the weekend. It felt like he had his first real Lukaku-style performance that was evocative of his first spell at Inter. That was his first goal from open play in the league since matchday one back in August.

"If you are Chelsea you think if he can have a good final third of the season and be influential in the Champions League as well, maybe that will generate interest.

"But even if he scores 10, 15 goals between now and the end of the season, who is going to be able to come in and pay the kind of money to ensure Chelsea don’t make a loss?"

