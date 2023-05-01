We asked for your views on Leeds United's 4-1 Premier League defeat by Bournemouth on Sunday.

Here are some of your comments:

Dave: This was a spineless performance by players who are just not good enough at this level. I never thought I’d say this about Leeds but they appear not to want to fight for survival. They won’t get another point this season.

Calum: Embarrassment. Manager clueless, another bargain-basement find. When will the owners learn? Players should have a good look at themselves - most of them are Championship level at best. Good job Leeds will be there next season.

David: The team is finished. Need to sell and get rid of some players. Start again in the Championship. Hopefully we can keep some of the rising stars we have, then build a team around these.

Andy: Absolute rubbish. A goalie who regularly makes mistakes which lead to goals and a manager who hasn't got a clue.

Annie: Leeds are now down. Sadly they can't score enough and can't keep a clean sheet. Pressure built up and they have thrown away many points this season.

Stu: This all started with the appointment of Marsch. We were lucky to escape relegation last season and the recruitment has been pathetic. Our defence has been shocking, our midfield inconsistent and injuries up front have hampered us further. Bring in our most expensive player to sit on the bench to. The board has been a disgrace this season.