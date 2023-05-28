Goalkeeper David Marshall insists have made progress this season despite the disappointment of being pipped to fourth place by Hearts.

Hibs, who could only draw 1-1 with the 10-man Jambos at Tynecastle on Saturday, are now hoping Celtic will beat Inverness Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup final to earn the Easter Road side a ticket to Europe.

“You have to look at the full season but when a team is down to 10 men and we get the equaliser so quickly, there’s an even bigger disappointment that we didn’t make them pay and get the result that would have taken us fourth,” said Marshall.

“We’ve certainly got better this season. In January we signed players who have done really well.

“The first part of the season was challenging. The club changed manager twice in quick succession so there was a period of instability, but I would think Hibs fans can see since January there’s been improvement.

“We were very close to getting fourth and ultimately want to be the best team in the country. There’s been improvement since last season, but a long way to go.”