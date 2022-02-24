Chelsea v Liverpool: Who makes your Reds XI?

The Reds travel to Wembley this Sunday, as they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final - but who will make Jurgen Klopp's starting XI?

The Reds thrashed Leeds United 6-0 on Wednesday night, as Klopp's side closed in on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Klopp has used two different combinations in his midfield three against Chelsea so far this term, with Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho all featuring.

Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara have also played, so with all six fit and available, who do you think deserves a place in the starting line-up?

It's time to pick your Carabao Cup final XI