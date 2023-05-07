We asked for your views on Kilmarock's 2-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at Motherwell on Saturday.

Here's what you said:

Anna: Absolutely clueless all over the pitch. Rank defending cost us dearly, coupled with the fact our strikers were atrocious, especially Doidge. Had Derek McInnes strengthened the squad properly when losing two strikers we wouldn't be in the brown stuff like we are. At this rate it'll be back to Championship football for us next season.

Ian: Probably the worst performance of the season, although there are many to choose from. McInnes just does not seem to have a clue.

Neil: Yet again we've gone down to an early goal (and very nearly two) knowing full well we don't have the attacking threat needed to equalise - a common theme this season but one our manager has not been able to address. It's very close at the bottom now and after today I fear the play-off spot is the best we can hope for.

Amy: The scary thing is we've actually played worse this season. If we had a Kevin Van Veen we'd be in the top six but unfortunately Doidge looks like he would struggle to get a game in League 1 for Airdrie these days. Hopefully see some actual full-backs play next week and we might get something in el Plastico v Livi!

Anon: I'm glad McInnes thought Van Veen led the line well for Motherwell. Someone want to remind him he's in charge of the headless chickens that got paid for that shambles.

Thomas: Should've, could've, might've, but didn't! Feckless performance all round. On this showing relegation a certainty. Defence rightly slated. If we survive, more of the same next year? Massive clearout needed now. Worst Killie team I've seen since 1953!

Matt: Nothing changes, does it?