It's been another quiet week for Leeds United, but Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Simon Rix had lots to talk about on BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

Pre-season is under way but the wait for a new head coach - with Daniel Farke heavily linked - continues.

BBC Radio Leeds' Pope hopes the Whites aren't falling too far behind the rest of the Championship pack: "One of the issues at the moment is the fact it feels like Leeds are treading water until the takeover happens, until the head coach is brought in, and only then can players start coming in and out."

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix added: "It’s just that feeling of being behind everybody else. The transfer window has been open for a couple of weeks now. Lots of other teams you’d think would be rivals for promotion, such as Leicester and Southampton, have got on with stuff.

"They've got managers and got players in. Some good players have now started moving around. The positive is that none of our players have left yet - that’s great.

"The fans just want to get going. In the world of social media, you’ve just got to have a little bit of news to keep everyone happy and positive.

"If we turn up to Oslo with no coach, question marks on loads of players, and players not wanting to play because they don’t want to get injured for the big transfers, it could be a really weird time."

