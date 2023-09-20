Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says he will continue to wear the captain's armband but will not reveal who will permanently skipper the side.

Walker, 33, has been leading the team since Ilkay Gundogan departed for Barcelona in the summer.

But he has confirmed that with City's senior leadership group - including himself, Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Rodri and Bernardo Silva - in place, the identity of the captain doesn't matter and they will decide when to announce it.

"There is a captain but I just feel out of respect to everyone that's involved in it, there's no numbers," said the England international.

"We're a team and we (the leadership group) are a team inside a team, and whoever wears the armband or has the armband on the day, is going to wear the armband until the time is right, until certain members in that captaincy group feel it's right to announce the number or the order.

"That's what we'll do but, until then, I'm wearing the armband because I was the third captain last season and I'll continue to wear it for the rest of the season until the time's right.

"I don't even think it's really necessary. We're a team inside a team."

Walker had been linked with a summer exit from the Etihad Stadium with Bayern Munich interested, but he signed a new contract recently.