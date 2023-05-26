Ryan Mason has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's final Premier League game of the season against Leeds United on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Defender Cristian Romero is definitely out but Mason is hopeful midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be fit to play.

Mason said he wants Spurs to better Aston Villa's result and qualify for the Europa Conference League by finishing seventh: "It has implications for what we want to be and is important for a club this size. But the most important thing, whether in or out of Europe, is that there is a plan and an idea going forward."

On whether the club remains attractive for elite managers: "Absolutely. This is Tottenham Hotspur. Anyone here should feel the privilege and honour to represent the badge. If they don't, they shouldn't be here."

He refused to sum up Harry Kane's career at Spurs: "That's something you do when it's a closed chapter - and it's certainly not the case. Players and staff come and go, but it's really important to have an identity."

Mason said his players need to "enjoy" the trip to Elland Road to face Leeds, who need a victory to stand any chance of avoiding relegation, adding: "It's a big game for them and of course it will be intense. We've lost far too many games in past weeks so we want to react."

