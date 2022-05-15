Everton 2-3 Brentford: Frank reaction

Brentford manager Thomas Frank speaking to BBC Sport: "It was very difficult today. It was an unbelievable atmosphere.

"They went 1-0 up and we talked about staying cool and in the game. It was a clear red card but sometimes you don't see teams winning against 10-men when they sit back.

"In the second half we did fantastic. We were patient and in the end we got the goals. We made a change, we made it clear how we wanted to attack with more crosses - and the third goal comes from a cross.

"The whole season we have said we want to finish as high as possible. We will do our very best to win on Sunday."