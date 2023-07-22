Avram Glazer to attend pre-season game against Arsenal

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United co-chair Avram Glazer is expected to be at today’s sold-out pre-season encounter with Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium later today.

The Glazer family are still deciding whether to sell the Old Trafford club.

Glazer was at both the EFL and FA Cup finals at Wembley last season, plus the Women’s FA Cup final, when United lost to Chelsea.

It is understood he has already attended a training session at the exclusive Pingry School in New Jersey, where Erik ten Hag’s men have been based since Wednesday.

The Glazer family launched their search for ‘strategic alternatives’ for United in November.

This included a full sale, which many fans want, but left open other options, including selling a minority stake.

Sheikh Jassim, of Qatar, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group are still waiting to hear if they have been successful but there has been no clarity either for the other parties who have offered alternative funding.

It had initially been expected a resolution would be reached by the end of last season at the latest.

However, given the time taken to complete deals of this magnitude, it is now almost certain the Glazer family will remain in control well into August.

On Friday, United manager Erik ten Hag said the club’s 10-day tour of the United States was 'a good opportunity to share ideas and we can talk informally' with the Glazer family.

"It is obvious I can give advice and recommendations but the decision is on the club," he added.