Jordan Pickford has always been "unbelievable", says former England goalkeeper Chris Kirkland, who is not surprised by the career trajectory of the Everton goalkeeper.

"I worked with him at Preston and from the first session I said he be England's number one," Kirkland told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"When he came to Everton, he got too involved with the crowd, too hyped up but I never saw that at Preston - he was just incredible, one of the best I have ever worked with.

"He has calmed down a lot now and had a child which will help as you learn it's no longer just about you but about your family and children.

"He has 60-odd caps for England now [55], so he's not a bad keeper is he?"

