'Dundee's toughest test looms, but there's cause to be cautiously confident'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

After the international break, will Dundee return to action with a bang or a bump?

Manager Tony Docherty will be hoping it is the former when his side face the ultimate domestic challenge, a trip to play champions Celtic.

The Dark Blues have acquitted themselves very well to life back in the top division, but their Parkhead assignment is arguably the toughest they will face all season.

Docherty knows they won’t be judged on the outcome of a fixture like this, that said, he will learn a few things about his new-look squad, such as how they stand up in the face of adversity.

Football can be as much about character as it is about quality, and he will be hoping for big quantities of both in Glasgow’s east end.

However, Dundee will not be travelling south simply to make up the numbers.

Celtic will still be on a high after their victory at Ibrox last time out, but there is cause for Docherty's men to be confident.

Kilmarnock found a way to get the better of the Hoops in the League Cup this term, while St Johnstone returned to Perth with a point from Parkhead at the end of last month.

So there is evidence to suggest Dundee can trouble their hosts – although saying it and doing it are two entirely different things.