BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry on Brentford's attacking options on The Far Post podcast: "Brentford have been strongly linked with Brennan Johnson for a while now. The Ivan Toney conundrum means they haven't got him until January.

"Thomas Frank said he is impossible to replace, and when they know he's coming back they're probably not going to be able to recruit someone anyway.

"I think Frank will be frustrated with both goals [in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham]. The first was a set-piece, which they should have defended better, and the second was a failure to clear the line.

"But there are high hopes for Mikkel Damsgaard, who had a cameo during the game.

"There's nothing to cause too much of a concern for Brentford, but if they are able to go out and get another player that will give them offensive options, then I think they will."

