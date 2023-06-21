We asked for your thoughts on Aberdeen's daring new Northern Lights-inspired away kit.

Here's what you said:

Shona: I love it, I’ve pre ordered it already.

Craig: It’s a shocking kit, I really hope they bring out a third kit. If not, at least I’ve saved £60.

Lewis: I love it, kits these days can be so plain and minimal but this shirt doesn’t miss with an interesting design, Aberdeen were clearly thinking outside the box with this one.

Paul: The new kit makes me sick.

Greg: The new kit is great, my son and daughter love it as well. I haven't owned a football shirt since I was a boy but I’m definitely buying this.

Fred: I love the design, it really stands out and takes the Northern Lights with the team, always assured a good show.

David: This is a cracker.

Jack: The next song at Pittodrie will be ‘Somewhere over the rainbow’, it’s smart though.

Angus: Insane.

Peter: I love the Northern Lights concept behind it. I'd probably say it feels more like a third strip with the non-traditional Aberdeen colours - but I do really like it. It’s different, and can lead into the club's social marketing for the upcoming season.

John: I think it’s very out there and a great change to the white away top.

Ashley: It looks like someone has put a good bit of thought into this strip, it looks good and I think quite a lot of fans will buy it and take it with them when they go off on their holidays.

Paul: I would have preferred going back to a retro style of strip as I think this one will be forgotten about quite quickly, Aberdeen have had a few gaudy strips in the past and the simpler ones are better I feel. I think this strip doesn’t reflect the club colours at all.

Ross: I love the new away kit, the dazzle will surely blind and distract opponents, maybe we just needs some sequins!

Greig: The new strip looks good, a bit of thought has gone into it and there’s the association with the north east of Scotland.

Lewis: I think it's a nice one, it's just so good and I love it.

Sandy: It's not bad but it's who's in it that matters, not what's on it.

George: It’s brilliant, a nod to our song and the wonderful aurora, such a great design.

Mike: It’s a brilliant concept, I can’t wait to get my hands on one.

Donald: My initial reaction was it's different, and then I quickly decided that I would hate it the more I saw it.

Graeme: It’s a bold design for a bold team that is on the up under Barry Robson. This exciting strip will look superb under the floodlights across Europe and makes a firm statement that the Dons are back, I love it.