One for the future: Nicolas Raskin

BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart

I don't really see anyone in the Rangers side individually that you think has excelled enough to be in the running for player of the season. However, there's some who have shown signs of positivity for the future.

Todd Cantwell has caught the eye, but for me, Nicolas Raskin has really stood out. He's not been there for that long, but the little bits I've seen of him I can see why they've brought him in.

Ryan Jack is over 30, Glen Kamara has drifted a wee bit, and you need that freshness. He's caught the eye and looks like a good bit of business.

