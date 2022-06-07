Transfer news: Magpies looking to bring in winger

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth has made it a top priority to bring in a new right-winger this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen and France international Moussa Diaby, 22, and Watford and Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr, 24, two players on the list. (Sky Sports), external

The Magpies are not planning to sign Manchester United's Dean Henderson this summer, despite being constantly linked with the 25-year-old England goalkeeper. Meanwhile, moves for Everton's England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 25, and Manchester City and Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, 27, are proving difficult. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column