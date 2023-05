A new episode of the Newcastle United Podcast is now available on BBC Sounds.

This week, there is only one thing on the agenda for the BBC Radio Newcastle team after Eddie Howe's side secured a top-four finish.

To mark the return of Champions League football, Matthew Raisbeck, John Anderson and Steve Howey dissect Monday's goalless draw with Leicester and look ahead to next season.

Plus hear from Howe, Jason Tindall, Dan Burn and Nick Pope.

Listen now on BBC Sounds