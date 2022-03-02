Guardiola highlights 'quality' as City progress
Pep Guardiola said Manchester City's "quality" made the difference in the end as his side saw off a stubborn Peterborough United in the FA Cup fifth round.
Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish proved enough to despatch the Championship's bottom-placed club and Guardiola was pleased with City's attacking output.
"Riyad always had this quality in the final third," he said. "He is the best we have and I am so proud of the game he played.
"Grealish was aggressive and played a really good level. The pass from Phil [Foden] for his goal was excellent."
The City boss also reserved special praise for Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, who captained the side in a sign of solidarity and support.
"It’s not an easy period for Oleks, his family, his country" he said. "But playing football is the best for him at the moment."