Liverpool 2-1 Norwich: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have won all four of their meetings with Norwich in 2021-22; the first time they have beaten a team as many as four times in a single season across the league, FA Cup and League Cup.

Norwich have been eliminated in five of their last six games in the FA Cup fifth round, with two of these coming away from home on Merseyside (0-5 v Everton in 1995 and 1-2 tonight).

This is the first time Liverpool have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup under Jurgen Klopp, with the previous occasion coming in April 2015 under Brendan Rodgers.

Lukas Rupp scored his second goal in 54 appearances for Norwich across all competitions, with both of his strikes coming in cup action this term (previously v Bournemouth in the League Cup).