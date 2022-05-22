Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch speaking to Match of the Day after his side secure safety in the Premier League:

"I knew it was going to require all of my being when I came here and that proved to be true. What it showed more than anything else is that we have a group that pours everything they have into what we want to be. Football wise we are not perfect yet and never will be. I know we have to develop in that way. But character and mentality and desire and commitment and personality and belief. I have never seen a group like this. We have rode that in a lot of ways and tried to keep pushing ourselves to get better and better. I am also very proud of the individuals since I have been here that have gotten better and better, grown and contributed in big ways, not just to how we play on the pitch but who we are as a team. I was so focused on just keeping this club in the league so we can become more and more what I want us to be and we want us to be. Now we have a chance.

"In general Kalvin has been fantastic. He is a great leader and he has grown as a person I think to take a role as player and leader. But I think a lot of guys have been playing well. Sam Greenwood comes into a tough game in a different position and plays great. And again, the resolve and the belief.

"I have been in final days where I have had to keep track of what is going on and managed our mentality and our play. The heat was one of the biggest factors today. Both teams were suffering but our ability to keep focused was going to be really important. But we go up a man and then give away a goal so it is tighter than it needs to be. But our resolve to find a winner in injury time again, it is down to the character of the group. Jack Harrison is one 0of our most intelligent players and he can adapt to numerous positions. He wants to grow. We were on opposite sides in the MLS but now we are together I am very thankful.

"We have to build the club in the right way. When Marcelo [Bielsa] left he took ten people with him. We have been working with a smaller group of people doing multiple jobs. We need to bring in the right kind of players and continue to rely on the mentality of the club and players."