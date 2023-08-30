Journalist and TNT Sports commentator Adam Summerton speaking about Everton's new signing Beto on BBC Radio Merseyside: "They are getting a good player. Whether he'll be the answer to all of their problems is more difficult to answer.

"They aren't signing someone who's been prolific at any point in his career. He got 11 in 29 in his first season at Udinese, and he got 10 in 34 last season.

"The numbers aren't prolific, but he's still young enough to develop further - although he isn't a youngster. I'll be very interested to see how he does in the Premier League.

"In terms of physical presence, they are getting someone is very sizeable. He can hold the ball up, bring players into play either side of him, but he is more than just a target man. He's got good feet for a big man.

"From what I've seen from him, he's always had a good attitude and application, and his idol is a former Everton player Samuel Eto'o."