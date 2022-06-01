Crystal Palace managed a 12th-place finish in Patrick Vieira's first campaign in charge and enjoyed a run to the semi-finals of the FA Cup - but who makes your team of the season?

Goalkeeper

Vicente Guaita featured in 30 of the Eagles' 38 Premier League matches, and he duly takes his place between the sticks in your team.

Defenders

Tyrick Mitchell's form earned him a first England call-up this season, so it's not much of a surprise that he starts at left-back. On the opposite side is Joel Ward, who just edged out Nathaniel Clyne in your most selected 4-3-3 formation.

Two summer signings are your overwhelming choices for the heart of the defence. Marc Guehi - another England debutant - and Joachim Anderson were your third and fourth most selected players overall.

Midfielders

On-loan Conor Gallagher certainly enjoyed a superb season for Palace - and he impressed you so much that he was actually your most popular selection for all three midfield positions.

However, he is joined by Cheickou Kouyate and Will Hughes, who were the second most selected players in the centre and on the left.

Attackers

Vieira had plenty of praise for Michael Olise during the campaign and you have chosen him on the right of your front three. Wilfried Zaha was the second most selected player overall (behind Gallagher) and he lines up on the left. And Odsonne Edouard - who netted just seconds into his debut against Tottenham - edged out Christian Benteke and Jean-Philippe Mateta in the centre-forward role.

How does your team compare with that chosen by BBC Radio London's Nick Godwin ? Scroll down to 26 May, 12:35 to find out...