Celtic have won the Scottish Cup a record 40 times, with their last success coming in 2020, when they edged Heart of Midlothian on penalties after an epic 3-3 draw.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are in the final for the second time, having beaten Falkirk 2-1 in 2015 to win what remains their only major honour.

Celtic last suffered defeat in a Scottish Cup final in 2002 (3-2 against Rangers) and won four in a row from 2016-20 in their unprecedented quadruple treble.

Caley Thistle famously knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup in 2020 in a seismic shock that cost John Barnes his job as manager. In seven meetings between the sides in the competition, Celtic have won four, although the Highlanders triumphed in their only Hampden head-to-head, the 2015 semi-final.

Despite a 2-0 defeat by Queen's Park in the fourth round this season, Caley Thistle were handed a 3-0 win and reinstated in the competition after it was found their opponents had fielded an ineligible player. Billy Dodds' side then knocked out top-flight sides Livingston and Kilmarnock before seeing off third-tier Falkirk in the semi-finals.