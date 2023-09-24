Rangers 1-0 Motherwell: What the manager said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "It's incredibly difficult to accept that, especially off the back of last week.

"I don't want to become like a broken record by saying we've performed exceptionally well, we've carved out all kinds of chances, we've had real good possession of the ball in good areas of the park and we've got nothing to show for it.

"But again, when you are coming to a place like this and the team performed in the way that they did, I would love to think that 50-odd thousand in here acknowledged that the team were excellent today.

"The players were outstanding. I don't think you will find anyone who thinks we didn't deserve something from the game."