Rory Whittaker is now the youngest player to ever play for Hibernian, the right-back coming off the bench in Saturday's 2-0 win over St Johnstone at the age of 16 years and 44 days.

And he almost scored!

The teen just had Dimitar Mitov to beat, but the goalkeeper used his legs to save.

"It's been a great day, but I just need to keep going and stay humble," Whittaker told BBC Scotland.

"It's only one game. I need to keep going and fighting for more.

"It was a surreal experience going on. I really enjoyed it and the fans were brilliant.

"I've been here since I was 10 and to make your debut is any Hibs fan's dream. I'm absolutely buzzing."

On his chance, Whittaker, who signed a three-year contract this week, explained: "It was like slow motion.

"I just tried to hit it and the goalkeeper has made a good save. Next time, I'll need to dink it."