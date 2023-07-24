We asked what you made of Brighton's display against Chelsea in Philadelphia, where they played half an hour with 10 men.

Generally, you were pretty impressed.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Marc: I thought Brighton looked organised and their passing was incisive. Danny Welbeck looks fit and lively and until we went down to 10 men, I thought Brighton were largely in control. All the players seemed to understand the system (including the fringe players) and no one looked out of their depth on the pitch. Would have been nice to win, but that's life.

Steve: Until they were reduced to 10 men, Brighton were dominant in possession and chances. They should have been 3-1 up at half time. It was good to see them continue to fight to the end and nearly achieve a successful comeback with two late goals. It was a highly entertaining game from start to finish, with a capacity 65,000 crowd in attendance.

Nick: I think we look like a top six side for next season. We are recruiting and did well against a strong Chelsea side. We didn’t look out of sorts, even when down by one man. When we have our other players back, it will be great to see a full-strength squad. We will need it for Europe.

David: I have so much faith in Robertoto guide us to a brilliant season. I can't wait.