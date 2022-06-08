Liverpool are preparing a club record transfer fee to lure Benfica forward Darwin Nunez to Anfield.

Sections of the club's support were taken by what the 22-year-old showed when Liverpool met Benfica in the Champions League last season.

Man United and Atletico Madrid are also interested in the Uruguayan. (Dominic King), external

Nunez is said to be keen on a move to Anfield, so negotiating a price for his services appears to be the next key step. (Times), external

