Julen Lopetegui says there is healthy competition among Wolves' midfielders and it is down to him to choose the best squad.

Wolves won both games that captain Ruben Neves missed through suspension and he was only introduced at half-time in Sunday's defeat by Leicester.

But Lopetegui said it is harsh to suggest his side play differently depending on whether Neves is in the side.

"I think it is unfair to think that," he said. "We have won with Ruben, we have won without Ruben.

"The most important thing to highlight is the team work. Ruben is a good player but we have competition [for places].

"Fortunately the other midfielders have stepped up which is a good thing for us. Now I have to choose the best line-up for each match to compete. I always want to highlight the teamwork above the [individual] names."

Half of Wolves' remaining six Premier League come at home and Lopetegui is calling on fans at Molineux to help create momentum, starting with Tuesday's game against Crystal Palace.

He said: "The energy and spirit that our fans can build is going to be key for us.

"Sometimes you are dominating the play, sometimes not, but we have to feel this spirit and energy. I’m sure our fans are going to understand.

"At key points in the season we have fought very hard. It’s a good thing to think about where we were four months ago and now where we are and the chance we have.

"But in football the most difficult thing always is the [next] step you have to do. We have to put the focus there and the energy and support of our fans is going to be key for sure."