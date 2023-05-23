Former Leicester winger Matt Piper believes the Foxes defended "brilliantly" in Monday's 0-0 draw at Newcastle but conceded the point may "not be enough" to keep them in the Premier League.

Dean Smith's side must now beat West Ham on the final day and hope Everton fail to win against Bournemouth in order to clinch survival.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, Piper said: "A clean sheet against the high-flying Newcastle. Some of the last-ditch defending was brilliant.

"There was some really good performances in there. I think it was the right tactics - maybe the manager could have changed it a little bit sooner to try and give us the the three points we were looking for, but it's Newcastle.

"To keep a clean sheet here (St James' Park) at this stage of the season, when your 19th in the table and have not kept a clean sheet in 21 games - I think we've got to be proud of the team. It may not be enough to keep us up but it's a lot better than what we've seen."

