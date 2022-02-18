Liverpool v Norwich: Team news

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss out after suffering an ankle injury during the Champions League win at Inter Milan on Wednesday.

The home team have an otherwise fully fit squad, with rotation expected.

Norwich City's Adam Idah will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury sustained in training, while Lukas Rupp and Tim Krul remain out.

Ozan Kabak is available following illness and Mathias Normann could start for the first time since November.

Would you make changes following the midweek win for the Reds?

Who would you pick to replace Adam Idah?