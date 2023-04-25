'A good place to win it' - Postecoglou relishing Tynecastle title lure

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is aggrieved at the wait for a home game, but relishing the opportunity to retain the Scottish Premiership title at Tynecastle on 7 May.

While Postecoglou would have preferred a home match in one of Celtic's opening two post-split fixtures - they visit Hearts then Glasgow rivals Rangers - he accepts compiling the schedule is "always a bit of a challenge" for the SPFL.

"I would have liked at least one home game in those first two just because it means our supporters won’t see us for three weeks," Postecoglou told Celtic TV.

“It would have been nice, but we’ve just got to deal with what’s before us.

“In terms of league that’s going to Hearts away who got a new manager, Steven [Naismith], in and got a great result last week.

“It’s always a challenge at Tynecastle anyway so it’ll be a good place to go and win it because we’re going to have to earn it.”