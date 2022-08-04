Both sides have reached one European final - AZ losing to Ipswich Town in the 1981 Uefa Cup and United being beaten by IFK Gothenburg in the climax to the same tournament six years later.

This is United's first game in European competition since losing 7-2 on aggregate to Dynamo Moscow in the Europa League qualifiers in 2012.

AZ reached last season's Europa Conference League last 16, losing to Bodo/Glimt.

United have twice played Dutch teams in European competition - beating PSV Eindhoven 3-1 on aggregate in the 1982-83 Uefa Cup first round but losing 5-0 on aggregate to Vitesse Arnhem in the 1990-91 Uefa Cup second round.