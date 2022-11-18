The week Ronaldo had his say
- Published
It has been quite the week at Manchester United and for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Since his much-publicised interview with Piers Morgan came to air it has felt like one drama after another as additional parts of their chat became public as the week went on.
So here's a quick guide to who has said what:
Ronaldo said he feels "betrayed" by United, that the club had shown no "evolution" and that he was being forced out.
As more of his interview is released he says United's owners "don't care about the club".
United acknowledge his interview and the club said it will "consider its response after the full facts have been established".
United defender Raphael Varane says the situation "affects" all of the players.
Ronaldo explains he was "close" to joining Manchester City but his "heart" took him back to United.
Morgan says Ronaldo is "very happy with the way things have played out" when reflecting on their interview.
United legend Peter Schmeichel says he still believes in "fairytales" and hopes Ronaldo can have a future at the club.
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says the club must terminate Ronaldo's contract.
Ronaldo reveals he turned down a £305m deal to join a Saudi Arabian club in the summer.
He said he turned it down as he was "happy" at Old Trafford and "motivated to do a great season".