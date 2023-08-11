Nottingham Forest forward Anthony Elanga is full of praise for his new club as they prepare for their second season back in the Premier League.

The Swede, 21, made the move to the City Ground from Manchester United this summer.

"I've settled in really well," Elanga told BBC Radio Nottingham. "I feel like the team have helped me and since day one I've felt that connection.

"It's a historical club and I feel like this season we can really show teams who we really are and what we're capable of doing. From what I've seen in training, we're more than capable of progressing really high up in the league."

When asked why he decided to leave Manchester United for Forest, Elanga said: "I believe this club is on the up. Looking at the last games of last season, they were winning games, beating teams.

"When they beat Arsenal, the atmosphere from the fans was incredible and I feel like that made me even more motivated to come here.

"I feel like this is is a big step up for me, a step that I wanted and needed. Hopefully we can have an amazing season."