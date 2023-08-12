Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Key stats

  • Arsenal have won their opening game in four of the last five Premier League seasons (L1), having won just two of their previous nine league season openers (D3 L4).

  • Since their return to the Premier League in 2022, Nottingham Forest have won just one of their 20 away games, with their 14 away defeats the joint-most of any top-flight side in that period.

  • Taiwo Awoniyi became only the second Nottingham Forest player to score in five consecutive Premier League appearances, after Stan Collymore (6 in March/April 1995).

  • Eddie Nketiah, who has scored 14 goals in his past 16 starts at the Emirates Stadium, was the first English player to score Arsenal’s first Premier League goal of a season since Theo Walcott in 2016-17.

Related Topics