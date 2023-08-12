Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Key stats

Arsenal have won their opening game in four of the last five Premier League seasons (L1), having won just two of their previous nine league season openers (D3 L4).

Since their return to the Premier League in 2022, Nottingham Forest have won just one of their 20 away games, with their 14 away defeats the joint-most of any top-flight side in that period.

Taiwo Awoniyi became only the second Nottingham Forest player to score in five consecutive Premier League appearances, after Stan Collymore (6 in March/April 1995).