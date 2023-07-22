Killie go top of Viaplay Cup group with win at Dunfermline

Kilmarnock made it two wins from two in the Viaplay Cup as they battled past Dunfermline 2-0 at East End Park.

Fraser Murray tucked in Corrie Ndaba's cutback to give the Ayrshire side a flying start after just five minutes.

Aaron Comrie headed against the Killie bar before the interval and the top-flight team had to withstand plenty of pressure as Championship newcomers Dunfermline pushed for a leveller.

But Kyle Vassell crashed in a late second as Derek McInnes' men moved top of Group F.