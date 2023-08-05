Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham have been beaten 4-0 in their final pre-season friendly by German side Bayer Leverkusen to increase the scrutiny on David Moyes’ side ahead of the new season.

The Hammers are yet to make a signing this summer amid a difference of opinion between Moyes and new technical director Tim Steidten over which type of players they should go for.

Moyes is thought to favour established Premier League players, such as James Ward-Prowse, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

However, West Ham believe they are too expensive and Steidten has suggested other options.

Talks are thought to have taken place over Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, outstanding in Mexico’s Gold Cup final triumph against Panama in Los Angeles earlier this month, although no deal has been done yet.

West Ham do believe any tensions that do exist will settle down once the season starts but results like today’s - the Hammers were 3-0 down at half-time against their fellow Europa League qualifiers, will do little to settle unease amongst supporters.

After all, they saw their side struggle in the Premier League for much of last season and have lost skipper Declan Rice to Arsenal in a £105m deal following the memorable Europa Conference League final triumph against Fiorentina in June.