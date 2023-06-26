Former Dundee player & Scotland manager Brown dies aged 82

Former Dundee player Craig Brown has passed away aged 82 after a short illness.

The former Scotland boss, who is still the last man to lead Scotland to a World Cup, was a part of the Dundee side that lifted the League title in 1962 under Bob Shankly.

Brown was Shankly’s first signing at Dens Park after initially joining on-loan from Rangers.

His playing days stuttered due to a knee injury which required surgery and it would be such problems that brought his career to an abrupt end at the age of just 27 following a short stint at Falkirk.