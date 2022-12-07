England playmaker James Maddison, 26, and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, have been linked with leaving Leicester City but the Foxes would be resistant to letting either player leave in January. (Leicestershire Live), external

Aston Villa will be offered Leicester City and Denmark centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, 30, during the January transfer window. (Football Insider), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column