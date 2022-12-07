Rivaldo wanted Celtic move - O'Neill

Former manager Martin O'Neill has revealed that Brazilian superstar Rivaldo was keen on a move to Celtic during his time in charge.

When asked in a Twitter Q&A if there was one player he wished he had signed, O'Neill replied: "The Brazilian, Rivaldo, was very interested in coming to Celtic, but in truth it never really got that close."

The Northern Irishman was also asked if had a standout memory from his time in Glasgow.

"Experiencing my first Old Firm derby in 2000," O'Neill said. "We won 6-2 and Celtic fans still remind me that this was the turning point for their dominance in the subsequent 20 years."

Getty Images

