Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

It's time to put more respect on Eddie Howe's Newcastle United.

You would think finishing in the top four and reaching a cup final would do this. However, looking at pundits' and fans' season predictions, many are still sleeping on the Magpies.

Not many had Newcastle to finish in the top four in the new season, many actually said Aston Villa would finish above them. Well, it may only be one game but it is not just the result that is a statement - any 5-1 win in the Premier League is - it is the dominance of the entire performance that has sent fear into the rest of the league.

Contrary to popular belief that Newcastle will fall away this season, will drop off after a Champions League finish last year, this side is getting better, not worse.

Being in the stands to witness that elite display was breathtaking. One of the best games I have ever seen in terms of intensity, effort and passion. Both in the crowd and on the pitch, it was sensational.

Blowing away a top side in Villa with a dream debut for Sandro Tonali was perfect - and actually should have been seven or eight. The scary thing is, there is more to come from Tonali and the Toon.

It's going to be one hell of a season!