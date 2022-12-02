Manchester United are keen on signing Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, with the Spanish club willing to sell the 23-year-old for 100m euros (£86m). (AS - in Spanish), external

H﻿owever, the Red Devils will face competition from Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich. (Mail), external

AC Milan are hopeful 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao, who has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, will sign a new contract with the Serie A side. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column