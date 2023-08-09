Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: 4th

Predicted 2023-24 position: 7th

Heady days on Tyneside as manager Eddie Howe, backed by the resources of the club's Saudi Arabian-backed owners, led Newcastle United back into the Champions League.

Newcastle's spending has been big, but also structured and sensible. This has continued this summer as Italy midfield man Sandro Tonali arrived from AC Milan for £55m and the gifted Harvey Barnes was signed from Leicester City to give width and quality. Emerging young full-back Tino Livramento from Southamption is one for now and the future.

Not sure there will be another top-four finish but the curve is very much moving in an upward direction as far as long-term prospects are concerned. Might make an impact in the cups.

