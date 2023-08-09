Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: 10th

Predicted 2023-24 position: 13th

Fulham faded towards the end of last season but still enjoyed an excellent return to the Premier League under manager Marco Silva.

Not sure their place will be quite so lofty this season, although I don't expect a relegation struggle either.

Much depends on whether they can keep prized striker Aleksandar Mitrovic out of the clutches of Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who are very keen and have already had an offer turned down.

Keep Mitrovic and star midfield man Joao Palhinha fit and available and the Cottagers should have enough for another decent season.

