Scott Mullen, BBC Sport Scotland

While cursing the cold weather playing havoc with the Fir Park plumbing, Motherwell manager Steven Hammell gave an update on a few other matters at the club, most crucially Louis Moult.

The on loan forward has been missing for a number of weeks, and Hammell said: "Louis is unfortunately not with us just now.

"He's had to go down after the St Johnstone game, which was the most he'd spent on the pitch. He had to go down after a niggling problem we had a small procedure with.

"Right now he's back down at Burton waiting on consultation there to find out the verdict. Once we hear back from them we will make a decision in terms of where he is at and where he can get back into us."